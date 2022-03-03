Disney without cricket risks its streaming game

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - IPL rights held by the Mouse House are up for grabs. Sony and Reliance are pumped-up contenders, and bids may hit $6 bln – well over double the 2017 price. India is the fastest-growing hub for Disney+ but minus the popular game, boss Bob Chapek can kiss subscriber gains goodbye.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Board of Control for Cricket in India will complete the auction of broadcast and streaming rights for the Indian Premier League by March or April, Jay Shah, secretary of the group, told Reuters in an interview published on Feb. 20.

- The rights for the 2023-2027 cycle for the two-month series of matches could sell for 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion), Reuters reported, citing industry sources.

- Walt Disney, Sony Pictures Networks India and Viacom18, a joint venture between U.S. media firm Paramount and India’s Reliance Industries, are all expected to submit bids.

- Media veterans Uday Shankar and James Murdoch are in talks with Reliance to acquire a stake in Viacom18, the Economic Times reported in January, citing unnamed sources. Shankar and Murdoch said on Feb. 9 that they had formed an investment venture called Bodhi Tree with a commitment of up to $1.5 billion in financial support from the Qatar Investment Authority.

- Disney currently has the rights to the IPL obtained through its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s international and entertainment assets, including in India. Fox’s Star India paid $2.6 billion in 2017.

- Disney is participating in an investor conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on March 7.

