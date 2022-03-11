Docusign, Chevron Corp, Lazydays Holdings

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.

At 8:51 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.85% at 33,433. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.94% at 4,297.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.21% at 13,750.25.

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after slashing 2022 production forecast by half

** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 21.6% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades to 'underweight'

** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 36.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit

** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double

** Pearson PLC : up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm

** Hut 8 Mining : up 1.9% premarket

** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 1.2% premarket

** Marathon Digital (MARA.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Crypto shares climb as risk sentiment returns after Russia hints at "positive shifts"

** Novan Inc (NOVN.O): up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buying dermatology drug maker EPI Health

** Docusign : down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat revenue forecast as pandemic boost fades

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.5% premarket

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 1.5% premarket

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks gain as 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks lift sentiment

** Lazydays Holdings (LAZY.O): up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $25 buyout offer by shareholder

** Immunome Inc (IMNM.O): up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA lifts clinical hold on COVID antibody trial application

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

