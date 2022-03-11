Docusign, Chevron Corp, Lazydays Holdings
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.
At 8:51 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.85% at 33,433. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.94% at 4,297.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.21% at 13,750.25.
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after slashing 2022 production forecast by half
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Tilly's Inc (TLYS.N): down 21.6% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after flagging decrease in Q1 comparable net sales
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as JPM downgrades to 'underweight'
** Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD.O): up 36.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit
** Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 sales more than double
** Pearson PLC : up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Apollo examines cash offer for firm
** Hut 8 Mining : up 1.9% premarket
** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 1.2% premarket
** Marathon Digital (MARA.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Crypto shares climb as risk sentiment returns after Russia hints at "positive shifts"
** Novan Inc (NOVN.O): up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buying dermatology drug maker EPI Health
** Docusign : down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat revenue forecast as pandemic boost fades
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 1.5% premarket
** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 1.5% premarket
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks gain as 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks lift sentiment
** Lazydays Holdings (LAZY.O): up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $25 buyout offer by shareholder
** Immunome Inc (IMNM.O): up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA lifts clinical hold on COVID antibody trial application
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.