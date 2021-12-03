DocuSign, Esperion, Longeveron, Didi

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed.

At 1:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.26% at 34,550.29. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.98% at 4,532.32 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 2.07% at 15,063.428.

BUZZ-Up on share buyback, dividend raise

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Set to snap losing streak on FDA orphan tag for infant heart drug

BUZZ-Up after upbeat Q3 results

BUZZ-Slips after Q3 results miss estimates

BUZZ-Falls; Berenberg cuts PT

BUZZ-Up on SPAC deal to take AmEx GBT public

BUZZ-Set for worst session in over a year on weak outlook

BUZZ-Down after FTC sues to block its purchase of Arm

BUZZ-Gun stocks hammered as Smith & Wesson sees demand wane

** Vipshop (VIPS.N): down 7.4% ** Bilibili : down 7.1% ** New Orient Education : down 6.6%

** TAL Education (TAL.N): down 7.8%

** EV maker Nio (NIO.N): down 10.6% ** Baidu : down 8%

BUZZ-Didi shares fall, taking China ETFs, ADRs along with them read more

BUZZ-Gains, Oppenheimer raises PT ahead of Q4 results

BUZZ-Up as contact lens sales overshadow downbeat 2022 forecast

BUZZ-Reports death of four employees; shares fall USN

BUZZ-Up after confirming 'GRID Legends' launch date

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 sales nearly doubles in first report after IPO

BUZZ-Hits record low as chief medical officer resigns

BUZZ-Jumps as Q3 profit surges

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.