Duolingo, Hibbett, Broadcom, VanEck

Wall Street's main indexes lost more than 1% on Friday as concerns over the intensifying war in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

At 10:21 ET, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.08% at 4,316.49 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.11% at 13,387.769.

** Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O): up 11.8%

BUZZ-Duolingo Q4 results translate to sharp rally

** Sony Group Corp : down 2.1%

BUZZ-Sony announces joint venture with Honda to make EVs

** Hibbett Inc (HIBB.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Hibbett Inc tumbles on weak 2023 sales forecast

** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM.O): up 1.6%

BUZZ-Sprouts Farmers Market up after announcing $600 mln buyback

** Hexo Corp : down 2.5%

** Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY.O): down 2.3%

BUZZ-ATB Capital upgrades pot producer HEXO on Tilray deal

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 3.1%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 3.7%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 3.4%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.1%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 3.1%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.0%

** Bank of NY Mellon Corp (BK.N): down 2.9%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks set for weekly losses as Treasury yield curve flattens

BUZZ-BofA sees 'messy' road ahead for Citigroup, cuts PT

** Deutsche Bank AG : down 9.9%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank drops as it stress tests its Russian tech operations

** Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.O): down 1.4%

BUZZ-Community bank Veritex dips after pricing $150 mln stock offering

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): down 3.6%

BUZZ-Costco Wholesale down as Q2 margins shrink, labor and freight costs bite

BUZZ-Street View: Costco is in offensive position with long runway of growth

** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 3.9%

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 2.1%

** Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA.O): down 2.8%

** Bit Digital Inc (BTBT.O): down 4.5%

** Bitfarms Ltd : down 6.0%

** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): down 2.7%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 12.1%

** Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON.O): down 3.4%

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 4.0%

** Nasdaq crypto index (.NCID): down 4.4%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 3.5%

BUZZ-Crypto stocks down as bitcoin bulls run out of gas

** Intel Corp : down 0.2%

BUZZ-Intel down on PT cuts; brokerages see risk from foundry business

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): down 20.5%

BUZZ-Ocugen falls as FDA declines to authorize COVID-19 shot for children

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Splunk rises after disclosing Hellman & Friedman's stake

** Funko Inc : up 13.3%

BUZZ-Funko Inc pops after 'jaw-dropping' Q4 results, annual guidance

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): down 0.3%

BUZZ-Take-Two edges higher as MKM upgrades to 'buy' on Zynga lift

** VanEck Russia ETF (RSX.Z): down 6.4%

BUZZ-Russia-exposed ETF slides as Ukraine crisis wreaks havoc

** AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N): down 1.0%

** McKesson Corp (MCK.N): down 1.8%

** Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N): down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drug distributors 'are cool again' - Baird

** Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI.O): up 12.4%

BUZZ-Puma Biotech gains on upbeat Q4 revenue, net profit

** Sweetgreen Inc (SG.N): up 18.0%

BUZZ-Sweetgreen jumps on Q4 revenue beat, upbeat outlook

** Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG.N): down 1.3%

** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 6.7%

** Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK.N): down 2.8%

** International Seaways (INSW.N): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Maritime: Jefferies favours scrubber-equipped vessels in high fuel cost environment

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 2.6%

BUZZ-Broadcom shares up after Q1 results beat, outlook

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom to take long strides on semiconductor demand

** Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 3.1%

BUZZ-Gap rises on strong 2022 earnings forecast

** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 18.2%

BUZZ-Smith & Wesson sinks after results misfire

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

