Egypt's EGAS offers LNG cargo for late December loading -sources

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's natural gas company (EGAS) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading from the Damietta LNG plant on December, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The company has offered the cargo on a free-on-board (FOB) basis and for loading over December 28 and 29. The tender closes on December 13, two of the sources said.

EGAS last sold four out of five spot cargoes that will load between December and February at Damietta through a tender that closed on Nov. 29.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely

