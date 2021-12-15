Eli Lilly, Lowe's, Ocugen, Chinese stocks

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Wednesday as the latest readings on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier winddown of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.06% at 35,531 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.03% at 15,919.25, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.02% at 4,637.75.

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

