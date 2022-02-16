Ericsson’s ISIS fallout could go beyond big fines

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Swedish telecoms group says it may have made indirect payments to Islamist militants in Iraq. That’s way worse than the brown envelopes it sent in places like Vietnam that cost $1 bln in fines. Besides harsher U.S. penalties, Ericsson may find life tougher in its key market.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @edwardcropley on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ericsson said on Feb. 15 a 2019 internal investigation had found “serious breaches” of its compliance rules in Iraq from 2011 to 2019.

- The Swedish telecommunications equipment provider said it could not identify if any of its employees had “directly” financed Islamic State, the militant group also known as ISIS that controlled swathes of Iraq in 2014 and 2015.

- However, it said it had identified payments to intermediaries and “use of alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi customs at a time when terrorist organisations, including ISIS, controlled some transport routes”.

- Ericsson shares were down 9.3% at 105.4 Swedish crowns by 0952 GMT on Feb. 16.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.