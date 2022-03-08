EU charts expensive path towards energy freedom

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Commission wants to lop over 70% off Russian gas use this year by ramping up LNG purchases, green energy and gas storage. It implies Europeans consuming less energy and paying more than feared for what they use. Pooled EU resources may be needed to cushion the blow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The European Commission is set to unveil on March 8 a plan to drastically reduce European Union dependency on Russian gas.

- The plan envisages replacing 112 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas by year-end, through higher liquefied natural gas purchases, greater usage of wind and solar energy, efficiency measures, and the use of biomethane and other measures, according to a draft seen by Breakingviews. The planned reduction is equivalent to 72% of the EU annual import of Russian pipeline gas, which last year amounted to 155 bcm, including LNG imports, International Energy Agency figures show.

- Other EU measures would ensure a complete elimination of Russian gas usage by 2030, according to the draft.

- Under the Commission proposal, EU states would have to fill up their gas storage facilities by 90% at the beginning of each winter. Storage data shows that these facilities are currently 27% full.

- The Commission is also proposing to suspend some state aid rules to allow member states to compensate citizens and companies for the increase in energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

