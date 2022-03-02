Europe Distillates Barge cracks climb to highest since 2012 at over $25/bbl

Diesel supplies in northwest Europe are tight and European Ice diesel's six-month spread rose to its highest backwardation on record at $220 a tonne on Wednesday.

High diesel cracks have prompted European refiners to maximise diesel over jet fuel production, traders said. This has further tightened European jet fuel supplies.

Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to fall by 15.5% month-on-month on a daily basis in March to 1.478 million tonnes, from 1.58 million tonnes scheduled for February, traders said on Wednesday.

February's total jet fuel import volumes into northwest Europe stood at 677,450 tonnes, slightly below the 708,000 tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv data.

Members states of the International Energy Agency agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels from oil reserves, Japan's industry minister said, as the U.S. and its allies seek to cool soaring oil prices. read more