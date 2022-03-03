Europe Distillates Barge cracks climb to highest since late 2008 at $28/bbl

Diesel supplies in northwest Europe are tight and European Ice diesel's six-month spread rose to its highest backwardation on record at $267.50 a tonne on Thursday.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by nearly 5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoil stocks stood at 1.66 million tonnes, rising on the back of higher imports, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said, adding that buyers were likely stockpiling on expectations of disruptions to Russian supplies.

High diesel cracks have prompted European refiners to maximise diesel over jet fuel production, traders said. This has further tightened European jet fuel supplies.

Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to fall by 15.5% month-on-month on a daily basis in March to 1.478 million tonnes, from 1.58 million tonnes scheduled for February, traders said on Wednesday.