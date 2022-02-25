1 minute read
Europe Distillates Cracks end week higher on Russia supply concerns
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge refining margins ended the week slightly higher at $18.5 a barrel amid concerns of supply disruptions out of Russia.
- Russian oil exports continued to flow to Europe and onwards on Friday, even as Russian sellers and Western buyers said they struggled with payments, banking guarantees and shipping after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for attacking Ukraine, according to traders, port agents and shipping data obtained by Reuters. read more
- Oil tanker rates are soaring globally as traders scramble to cope with jitters over a possible disruption in Russian supplies, as well as war risk premiums for ships plying the Mediterranean region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.[nL1N2V0171
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage area rose by nearly 3% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose to 1.59 million tonnes as demand from inland locations slowed.
- Steep backwardation—a market structure where prices for future delivery are at a discount to prompt prices—was discouraging storage, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
