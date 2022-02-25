Europe Distillates Cracks end week higher on Russia supply concerns

Russian oil exports continued to flow to Europe and onwards on Friday, even as Russian sellers and Western buyers said they struggled with payments, banking guarantees and shipping after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for attacking Ukraine, according to traders, port agents and shipping data obtained by Reuters. read more

Oil tanker rates are soaring globally as traders scramble to cope with jitters over a possible disruption in Russian supplies, as well as war risk premiums for ships plying the Mediterranean region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.[nL1N2V0171

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage area rose by nearly 3% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose to 1.59 million tonnes as demand from inland locations slowed.