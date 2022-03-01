1 minute read
Europe Distillates Cracks rise to $21 on lower Russian exports
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge refining margins rose on Tuesday to around $21 a barrel, the highest since April 2020, amid signs of lower exports from Russia, a key exporter of diesel to the region.
- Russia plans to export 264,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk for March 1-6 versus 330,000 tonnes for February 1-6, traders said on Tueday.
- The European ICE diesel six-month forward spread rose on Tuesday to its highest on record over over $152 a tonne.
- Members states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels from oil reserves, Japan's industry minister said, as the U.S. and its allies seek to cool oil prices soaring from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more
- Russian oil producers are postponing tenders due to a lack of buyers and as importers in Europe and Asia reject Russian ships amid widening disruption from a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.