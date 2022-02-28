1 minute read
Europe Distillates Cracks soar on concerns over Russian supply
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge refining margins rose sharply to about $18.5 a barrel on Monday as Western sanctions on major diesel exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine raised fears of supply disruptions.
- Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system. read more
- The United States and its allies are weighing an oil reserve release amid soaring prices and concern about supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. read more
- Britain said on Monday it had told its ports not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned or controlled vessels before new legislation comes into effect. read more
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Aditya Soni
