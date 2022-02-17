1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks decline, ARA stocks drop to 2014 lows
LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins declined sharply on Thursday to around $18 a barrel amid a sharp selloff in energy prices.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped by 3.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were at their lowest since April 2014.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 120.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
- U.S. oil product supplied over four weeks averaged 22.1 million barrels per day last week, surpassing the previous week's record, according to the EIA.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
- Asian refiners, traditionally big buyers of Iranian oil, are keen to resume imports from Iran if there is an agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, which could pave the way for more supply on global markets and soften prices. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
