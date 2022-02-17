Europe Distillates Diesel cracks decline, ARA stocks drop to 2014 lows

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped by 3.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were at their lowest since April 2014.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 120.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.

U.S. oil product supplied over four weeks averaged 22.1 million barrels per day last week, surpassing the previous week's record, according to the EIA.

Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.