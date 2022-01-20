Europe Distillates Diesel cracks drop despite tightening Atlantic stocks

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell 8% to 1,686 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoil stocks were well below their five-year average for this time of the year of around 2.475 million tonnes.

Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it plans to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 128 million barrels, versus expectations for an 850,000-barrel drop, EIA data showed.

Diesel prices have risen in recent days due to tighter supplies, lower imports and colder weather in the region, traders said.