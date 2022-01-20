Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks drop despite tightening Atlantic stocks
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge margins declined on Thursday even after data showed inventories had declined in Europe and the United States.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell 8% to 1,686 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Gasoil stocks were well below their five-year average for this time of the year of around 2.475 million tonnes.
- Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it plans to carry out major maintenance work at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands in the coming five months.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 128 million barrels, versus expectations for an 850,000-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
- Diesel prices have risen in recent days due to tighter supplies, lower imports and colder weather in the region, traders said.
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to drop sharply this week, with just one tanker with a 42,000 tonne cargo set to discharge, compared with 320,000 tonnes last week, according to Refinitiv analysts.
