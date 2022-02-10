Europe Distillates Diesel cracks ease after ARA stocks rise

ARA gasoil stocks increased by almost 1% in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 929,000 barrels to 121.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.

Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil LGOc1 for February rose to 2,148 lots, or 214,800 tonnes, their highest since November 2021, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed on Thursday. The contract expired at $833.75 a tonne, up from $736 a tonne at the January expiry, when deliveries were at 700 lots.

Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States are set to reach 1.66 million tonnes in February, slightly below the previous month's levels, according to Refinitiv analysts.