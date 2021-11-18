Europe Distillates Diesel cracks ease as regional stocks climb

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by about 1.7% to 1.94 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 824,000 barrels, EIA data showed, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrels drop.

The world's biggest economies said on Thursday they were looking into releasing oil from their strategic reserves, following a rare request from the United States for a coordinated move to cool global energy prices. [USN:L1N2S90CO]

Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East were expected to reach 242,000 tonnes this week, down by around two thirds from a week earlier, according to Refinitiv research.