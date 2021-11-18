Asian Markets
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks ease as regional stocks climb
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge profit margins fell slightly to about $11.50 a barrel on Thursday, pressured by higher regional inventories.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by about 1.7% to 1.94 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 824,000 barrels, EIA data showed, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrels drop.
- The world's biggest economies said on Thursday they were looking into releasing oil from their strategic reserves, following a rare request from the United States for a coordinated move to cool global energy prices. [USN:L1N2S90CO]
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East were expected to reach 242,000 tonnes this week, down by around two thirds from a week earlier, according to Refinitiv research.
- Total diesel imports from the East and Russia to Europe were set to reach almost 5 million tonnes in November, down from 5.46 million tonnes in October.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Aditya Soni
