Europe Distillates Diesel cracks ease, but Russia-Ukraine tensions support

Oil prices reversed earlier losses on Wednesday, rising on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack.

Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 4.5 million tonnes in February, broadly flat compared to the previous month's 4.4 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil research.

Diesel imports from Russia are expected to remain high this week at around 914,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv.

Six people received minor injuries in a Monday explosion and fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana refinery, a Marathon spokesperson said on Tuesday.