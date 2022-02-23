1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks ease, but Russia-Ukraine tensions support
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins fell to about $12.8 a barrel on Wednesday, but heightened tensions with major diesel exporter Russia capped losses.
- Oil prices reversed earlier losses on Wednesday, rising on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 4.5 million tonnes in February, broadly flat compared to the previous month's 4.4 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
- Diesel imports from Russia are expected to remain high this week at around 914,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv.
- Six people received minor injuries in a Monday explosion and fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana refinery, a Marathon spokesperson said on Tuesday.
- The fire began with an explosion on the diesel-producing hydrocracker at the refinery, which has the third-largest production capacity in the United States.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
