Europe Distillates Diesel cracks edge higher after cyberattack
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins slightly rose on Tuesday to $16.66 a barrel as a cyberattack in the region disrupted some fuel distribution logistics.
- Shell said it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on two subsidiaries of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls this week. read more
- Shell Deutschland GmbH told Reuters were able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being", a spokesperson said in a statement.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.
