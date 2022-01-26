Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks edge higher on Russia tensions
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge margins rose above $14 a barrel on Wednesday, driven by crude oil prices soaring on Russia-Ukraine tensions and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. inventories.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels last week versus expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, Energy Information Administration data showed.
- Oil touched $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, supported by tight supply and rising political tensions in Russia that raised concerns about further disruption in an already-tight market.
- Russian oil refiners have boosted their requests for railway exports of diesel oil to Ukraine in February by 47% to 74,414 from 50,515 tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed.
- Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices owing to low regional supplies, traders said.
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.
- Russia is a large exporter of diesel to Europe. In January it was set to export 1.6 million tonnes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
