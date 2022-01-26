Europe Distillates Diesel cracks edge higher on Russia tensions

U.S. distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI) , which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels last week versus expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Oil touched $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, supported by tight supply and rising political tensions in Russia that raised concerns about further disruption in an already-tight market.

Russian oil refiners have boosted their requests for railway exports of diesel oil to Ukraine in February by 47% to 74,414 from 50,515 tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed.

Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices owing to low regional supplies, traders said.

Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.