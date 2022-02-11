1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks end week slightly lower as stocks rise
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins ended the week slightly lower at $18.58 a barrel, but still close to their highest in over two years, following a small rise in stocks.
- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could help to calm oil markets if they pump more crude, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, but prices rose after the watchdog highlighted deepening risks of volatility. read more
- ARA gasoil stocks increased by almost 1% in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 929,000 barrels to 121.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
- Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for February rose to 2,148 lots, or 214,800 tonnes, their highest since November 2021, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed on Thursday. The contract expired at $833.75 a tonne, up from $736 a tonne at the January expiry, when deliveries were at 700 lots.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States are set to reach 1.66 million tonnes in February, slightly below the previous month's levels, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- South Africa's largest refinery, SAPREF, a 50/50 joint venture between oil majors BP and Shell will pause operations indefinitely from March 22 as its owners consider selling the plant.
email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1
Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161
Reuters Messaging: ))
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.