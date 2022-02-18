Skip to main content
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks fall, low stocks cap losses

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins slipped below $15 a barrel on Friday, but low regional stocks limited losses.

  • No barges traded in the afternoon trading window.
  • Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped 3.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
  • Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were at their lowest since April 2014.
  • Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

