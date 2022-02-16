1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks gain after drop in U.S. stocks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose slightly to $17.7 a barrel on Wednesday, after data showed a drop in U.S. inventories.
- Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 120.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
- U.S. oil product supplied over four weeks averaged 22.1 million barrels per day last week, surpassing the previous week's record, according to the EIA.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
- Russia will be ready to re-route supplies to other markets should new western sanctions target its energy sector, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. read more
email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1
Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161
Reuters Messaging: ))
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.