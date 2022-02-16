Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Europe Distillates Diesel cracks gain after drop in U.S. stocks

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose slightly to $17.7 a barrel on Wednesday, after data showed a drop in U.S. inventories.

  • Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 120.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
  • U.S. oil product supplied over four weeks averaged 22.1 million barrels per day last week, surpassing the previous week's record, according to the EIA.
  • Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
  • Russia will be ready to re-route supplies to other markets should new western sanctions target its energy sector, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. read more

email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1

Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161

Reuters Messaging: ))

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters