Europe Distillates Diesel cracks gain on rising Russian tensions
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Tuesday to around $17.7 a barrel amid a rally in energy prices due to heightened tensions with Russia, a major oil and diesel exporter.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 4.5 million tonnes in February, broadly flat compared to the previous month's 4.4 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
- Diesel imports from Russia are expected the remain high this week at around 914,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv.
- Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
