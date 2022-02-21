1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks gain on tighter stocks
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Monday to around $17.5 a barrel, lifted by tightening stocks in the region and lower imports.
- India's fuel demand is likely to grow 5.5% in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, initial government estimates show, reflecting a pick-up in industrial activity and mobility in Asia's third largest economy after months of stagnation. read more
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped 3.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were at their lowest since April 2014.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Richard Chang
