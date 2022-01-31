Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks hold near 27-month high
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins declined slightly on Monday to $17.50 a barrel, holding near their highest since October 2019 on tightening supplies.
- European diesel's six-month spread rose further on Monday to its widest backwardation since March 2008, reaching $72.75 a tonne on tight supplies.
- Lower shipments from Asia and the United States have tightened supplies in Europe, pushing European benchmark diesel cracks well above the five-year average. read more
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman
