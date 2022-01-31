Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

Europe Distillates Diesel cracks hold near 27-month high

1 minute read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins declined slightly on Monday to $17.50 a barrel, holding near their highest since October 2019 on tightening supplies.

  • European diesel's six-month spread rose further on Monday to its widest backwardation since March 2008, reaching $72.75 a tonne on tight supplies.
  • Lower shipments from Asia and the United States have tightened supplies in Europe, pushing European benchmark diesel cracks well above the five-year average. read more
  • Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1

Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161

Reuters Messaging: ))

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters