Europe Distillates Diesel cracks jump as Russia attacks Ukraine

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, on concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage area rose by nearly 3% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose to 1.59 million tonnes as demand from inland locations slowed.

Steep backwardation — a market structure where prices for future delivery are at a discount to prompt prices — was discouraging storage, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.