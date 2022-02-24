1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks jump as Russia attacks Ukraine
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge refining margins rose to about $14 a barrel on Thursday as major diesel exporter Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
- Oil prices jumped on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, on concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage area rose by nearly 3% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Gasoil stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose to 1.59 million tonnes as demand from inland locations slowed.
- Steep backwardation — a market structure where prices for future delivery are at a discount to prompt prices — was discouraging storage, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by about 600,000 barrels last week to 119.68 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Thursday.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
