Europe Distillates Diesel cracks retreat as demand slows
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins fell on Tuesday to about $14.6 a barrel after sharp gains in the previous session, but tight supplies in the region capped further losses.
- The European ICE diesel six-month spread retreated to about $80 a tonne in backwardation on Tuesday, after hitting a record high of $100 a tonne on Monday in a very tight market.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States are set to reach 1.66 million tonnes in February, slightly below the previous month's levels, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Investors have become very bullish on the outlook for gasoline and diesel prices, accumulating some of the largest positions in both fuels for a decade as economies begin their recovery from the coronavirus crisis. read more
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman
