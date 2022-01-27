Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise after ARA stocks drop

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped by almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

The decline was due to strong exports from the region, particularly to Latin America, Insights Global's Patrick Kulsen said.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels last week compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Jet fuel imports from Asia and the Middle East to Europe are set to read 852,000 tonnes in January, down from around 1 million tonnes in December, according to Refinitiv analysts.

Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices, owing to low regional supplies, traders said.

Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.