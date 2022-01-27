Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise after ARA stocks drop
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose above $17 a barrel on Thursday following a sharp drop in regional stocks.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped by almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- The decline was due to strong exports from the region, particularly to Latin America, Insights Global's Patrick Kulsen said.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels last week compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, Energy Information Administration data showed.
- Jet fuel imports from Asia and the Middle East to Europe are set to read 852,000 tonnes in January, down from around 1 million tonnes in December, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices, owing to low regional supplies, traders said.
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.
- Russia is a large exporter of diesel to Europe. In January, it was set to export 1.6 million tonnes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Aditya Soni
