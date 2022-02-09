1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise after U.S. stocks fall
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. distillates stockpiles.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 929,000 barrels to 121.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.
- The four-week average for U.S. distillate demand rose last week to the highest since March 2007.
- The European ICE diesel six-month spread retreated to about $70 a tonne in backwardation on Wednesday, after hitting a record high of $100 a tonne on Monday in a very tight market.
- Arrivals of diesel cargoes into Europe from Asia and the Middle East fell to just a single small vessel this week due to the strong backwardation, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States are set to reach 1.66 million tonnes in February, slightly below the previous month's levels, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Investors have become very bullish on the outlook for gasoline and diesel prices, accumulating some of the largest positions in both fuels for a decade as economies begin their recovery from the coronavirus crisis. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Aditya Soni
