Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise further on supply tightness
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Monday to around $19 a barrel, fresh highs since October 2019, as supplies in the region continued to tighten.
- The European ICE diesel six-month spread rose on Monday to its biggest backwardation on record of above $100 a tonne amid tightening inventories in the region.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.
- Regional stocks were at their lowest level for this time of the year since 2008, according to the data.
- Tanker and barge shipments in and out of Europe's biggest oil hub have been delayed by up to a week as four storage companies scramble to resume operations after cyber attacks, sources familiar with the matter said. read more
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.
