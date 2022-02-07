Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise further on supply tightness

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Monday to around $19 a barrel, fresh highs since October 2019, as supplies in the region continued to tighten.

  • The European ICE diesel six-month spread rose on Monday to its biggest backwardation on record of above $100 a tonne amid tightening inventories in the region.
  • Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.
  • Regional stocks were at their lowest level for this time of the year since 2008, according to the data.
  • Tanker and barge shipments in and out of Europe's biggest oil hub have been delayed by up to a week as four storage companies scramble to resume operations after cyber attacks, sources familiar with the matter said. read more
  • Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.

email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1

Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161

Reuters Messaging: ))

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters