Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise to highest since Oct 2019

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.

Regional stocks were at their lowest level for this time of the year since 2008, according to the data.

A cyber attack on European energy companies earlier this year continued to impact operations in some ARA and inland terminal, traders said.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 2.4 million barrels, according to EIA data.

Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are at their lowest since April 2020, the EIA said.