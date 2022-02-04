1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise to highest since Oct 2019
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose further on Friday to $18.90, hitting their highest since October 2019 as supplies in the region continue to drop.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.
- Regional stocks were at their lowest level for this time of the year since 2008, according to the data.
- A cyber attack on European energy companies earlier this year continued to impact operations in some ARA and inland terminal, traders said.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 2.4 million barrels, according to EIA data.
- Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are at their lowest since April 2020, the EIA said.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.
Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Mark Potter
