Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise as regional inventories drop

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.

U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 2.4 million barrels, according to EIA data.

Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are at their lowest since April 2020, the EIA said.

Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.