1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise as regional inventories drop
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Thursday to $18.50 a barrel as regional inventories fell.
- Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5%, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed, as demand up the Rhine River improved week-on-week.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 2.4 million barrels, according to EIA data.
- Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are at their lowest since April 2020, the EIA said.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Shell (SHEL.L) again boosted its dividend and share repurchases on Thursday after fourth quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, fuelled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.