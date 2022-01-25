Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise on Russia tensions
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge margins rose on Tuesday amid a strong rally in energy prices on conerns that growing tensions between Russia and the West could tighten supplies.
- Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices owing to low regional supplies, traders said.
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.
- Russia is a large exporter of diesel to Europe. In January it was set to export 1.6 million tonnes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.
- The United States is in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies around the world over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, senior Biden administration officials said on Tuesday. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman
