Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise on Russia tensions

Diesel exports from Asia and the Middle East were set to rise after the recent rally in European diesel prices owing to low regional supplies, traders said.

Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to reach 1.9 million tonnes in January, up from 1.5 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data shows.

Russia is a large exporter of diesel to Europe. In January it was set to export 1.6 million tonnes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.