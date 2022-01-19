Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks rise on tighter supplies, weather
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge margins rose to near $16 a barrel on Wednesday on tightening supplies in the region and cold weather that has boosted demand.
- Diesel prices have risen in recent days due to tighter supplies, lower imports and colder weather in the region, traders said.
- Diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East into Europe were set to drop sharply this week, with just one tanker with a 42,000 tonne cargo set to discharge, compared with 320,000 tonnes last week, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- China's diesel exports in December slumped to 330,000 tonnes, the lowest monthly level since March 2015, amid diminishing export quotas and as refiners curbed runs in response to a slowdown in domestic demand, data showed on Tuesday. read more
- Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short term supply outlook.
email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1
Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161
Reuters Messaging: ))
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.