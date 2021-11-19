Europe Distillates Diesel cracks slide to 16-week low on rising COVID cases

Oil prices fell on Friday below $80 a barrel as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool prices.

Austria became the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the region. [USN:L1N2SA0KQ]

European refiners produced almost 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in October, more than 2% less than in September, but 8.5% higher than a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Friday. [USN:S8N2GW07Q]