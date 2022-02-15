1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks slip but tight supplies support
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel barge refining margins fell to about $14.4 a barrel on Tuesday but tight supplies in the region capped losses.
- Oil prices tumbled over 4% from a seven-year high on Tuesday after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West.
- Russia is a major exporter of diesel to Europe from the Baltics.
- Diesel imports into Europe are set to reach 3.6 million tonnes in February, down from 4.4 million tonnes in January, according to Refinitiv Oil research.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
