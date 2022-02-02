Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Distillates Diesel cracks weaken after U.S. stocks drop
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Northwest European diesel refining margins declined on Wednesday to $17.18 a barrel after data showed a drop in U.S. inventories last week.
- U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell last week by 2.4 million barrels, according to EIA data.
- Distillate stocks on the U.S. East Coast are at their lowest since April 2020, the EIA said.
- Diesel imports from Asia, the Middle East, Russia and the United States were set to reach 1.83 million tonnes in February, roughly in line with the previous month, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Belarus will ban oil and chemical products from crossing its territory from Lithuania, including fertilisers, in response to Lithuania's decision to stop the transit of potash fertiliser from Belarus, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Uttaresh.V
