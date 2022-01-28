Europe Distillates Diesel six-month backwardation at widest in 14 years

Lower shipments from Asia and the United States have tightened supplies in Europe, pushing European benchmark diesel cracks well above the five-year average.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Israel's ORL is planning to shut down its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 197,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Haifa oil refinery for 30 days from mid-February, two trading sources told Reuters.