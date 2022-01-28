Skip to main content
Europe Distillates Diesel six-month backwardation at widest in 14 years

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European diesel's six-month spread hit its widest backwardation since March 2008 on Friday, reaching $66.25 a tonne on tight supplies, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

  • Lower shipments from Asia and the United States have tightened supplies in Europe, pushing European benchmark diesel cracks well above the five-year average.
  • Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped almost 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
  • Israel's ORL is planning to shut down its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 197,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Haifa oil refinery for 30 days from mid-February, two trading sources told Reuters.
  • Israel's Paz Oil is planning a maintenance shutdown at its 100,000-bpd Ashdod oil refinery, two trade sources told Reuters.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

