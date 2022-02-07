1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline crack edges lower
Feb 7 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell on Monday as logistical problems in the region caused by cyber attacks last week abated.
- Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 205,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery was shut on Monday following an overnight power interruption, said sources familiar with operations at that plant.
- The Biden administration is considering a Chevron Corp (CVX.N) proposal to allow the U.S. oil major to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup unpaid debt, four people close to the discussions said. read more
- The European Commission has proposed adding shipping to the bloc's carbon market for the first time, in a move that is set to shake up the industry after years of avoiding pollution charges by the bloc. read more
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar
