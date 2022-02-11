1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks drop as oil rises
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins dropped to around $7.50 a barrel on Friday, as oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the market was tight.
- IEA raised its 2022 demand forecast by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) based on revisions to historical data. It expects global demand to expand by 3.2 million bpd this year, reaching an all-time record 100.6 million bpd. read more
- Around 90,000 tonnes of gasoline were estimated to be exported from Northwest Europe to the United States this week, according to Refinitiv Oil Research, 40% lower than the previous week. February's total export volumes are currently around 390,000 tonnes, compared with 510,000 tonnes in January.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by more than 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) was attempting on Thursday to restart crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 593,000 bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Devika Syamnath
