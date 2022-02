Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks drop as oil rises

IEA raised its 2022 demand forecast by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) based on revisions to historical data. It expects global demand to expand by 3.2 million bpd this year, reaching an all-time record 100.6 million bpd. read more

Around 90,000 tonnes of gasoline were estimated to be exported from Northwest Europe to the United States this week, according to Refinitiv Oil Research, 40% lower than the previous week. February's total export volumes are currently around 390,000 tonnes, compared with 510,000 tonnes in January.