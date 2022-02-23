1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks ease, exports remain strong
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins dropped to around $7.2 a barrel on Wednesday following gains in crude prices even as exports remained strong.
- Around 1.4 million tonnes of gasoline were set to be exported from Europe to West Africa in February, up slightly from the previous month, according to Refinitiv data.
- On the transatlantic route, over 600,000 tonnes were set to be exported from Europe in February, up from 480,000 tonnes in January, according to the data.
- Indian refiners' crude oil throughput rose in January, holding near 21-month highs reached in November, with fuel demand and refinery runs expected to grow further on the back of a strong economic recovery.
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
