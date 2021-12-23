Asian Markets
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks edge higher, trade remains low
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins edged higher to around $8.30 per barrel on Thursday, although trade remained low before the Christmas holidays.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by almost 5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Global oil demand roared back in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and overall world consumption potentially could hit a new record in 2022 - despite efforts to bring down fossil fuel consumption to mitigate climate change. read more
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose last week by 5.5 million barrels to 224.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. read more
- Four people were injured when a fire erupted on Thursday at an Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) complex in Baytown, Texas, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States.
- Russian start-up L-charge plans to bring its mobile superchargers for electric vehicles to London in 2022, hoping to benefit from growing demand and the limited existing charging infrastructure, the company's founder told Reuters. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Aditya Soni
