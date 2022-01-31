Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks edge slightly higher
Jan 31 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins edged slightly higher on Monday to about $7 a barrel, but slowing export activity capped further gains.
- Gasoline exports from Europe to North America are set to reach 630,000 tonnes in January, slightly lower than December's 660,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Exports to West Africa are set to remain largely unchanged in January from the previous month at 1.2 million tonnes, they said.
- The United Steelworkers union (USW) and lead oil company negotiator Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) face an early Tuesday deadline to agree on a new contract for U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers, said sources familiar with the talks. read more
- TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) began restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Friday at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur crude oil refinery in Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations.
