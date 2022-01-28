Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks end week at 10-month low

Skip to main content
Jan 28 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins ended the week at $6.4 a barrel, their lowest since March 2021 as exports from the region slowed.

  • Gasoline exports from Europe to North America are set to reach 630,000 tonnes in January, slightly lower than December's 660,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv analysts.
  • Exports to West Africa are set to remain largeley unchanged in January from the previous month at 1.2 million tonnes, they said.
  • Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by almost 2% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
  • U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels last week to 247.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, the most since February of 2021.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens

