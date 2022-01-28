Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks end week at 10-month low
Jan 28 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins ended the week at $6.4 a barrel, their lowest since March 2021 as exports from the region slowed.
- Gasoline exports from Europe to North America are set to reach 630,000 tonnes in January, slightly lower than December's 660,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Exports to West Africa are set to remain largeley unchanged in January from the previous month at 1.2 million tonnes, they said.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by almost 2% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels last week to 247.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, the most since February of 2021.
email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1
Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161
Reuters Messaging: ))
Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.