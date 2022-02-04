Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks end the week higher

Tanker and barge shipments in and out of Europe's biggest oil hub have been delayed by up to a week as four storage companies scramble to resume operations after cyber attacks, sources familiar with the matter said. read more

Refinitiv Oil Research tracked 148,000 tons of gasoline exports from Northwest European to the United States this week, a week-on-week decline.

It estimates February's total export volumes currently at 370,000 tons to date, compared with 555,000 tons in January.

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by more than 8% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoline stocks rose due to steady imports and low exports to the United States and West Africa, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. Naphtha prices were low, so it also boosted gasoline blending demand, he added.

Naphtha stocks at the ARA hub fall to 193,000 tonnes from the prior week's 196,000 tonnes, Insights Global added.