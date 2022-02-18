1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks end week slightly higher
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell to around $8 a barrel on Friday, but gained almost $1 week-on-week due to a drop in oil prices.
- Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area declined due to stronger exports to West Africa, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.3 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 550,000-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
- OPEC+ will work to integrate Iran into its oil supply-limiting accord should agreement be reached on reviving its nuclear deal with world powers, sources close to the group said, seeking to avoid market share competition that could hit prices. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
