Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks fall by $1 on Omicron worries
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell $1 to around $9 per barrel on Monday amid concerns over surging Omicron coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States, and new mobility restrictions.
- Oil prices slumped by about $3 as the Omicron threat loomed over winter holidays in Europe and the United States. read more
- U.S. gasoline prices have dropped in time for the major holiday driving season, but not everyone around the country is feeling the same relief at the pump. read more
- U.S. motorists drove 7.1% more miles in October over 2020 levels as people return to offices and leisure trips, but the distance is off slightly from pre-pandemic levels. read more
- OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117% in November, up from 116% the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating the group's production levels continue to be below agreed targets. read more
- U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Dec. 24, increasing available refining capacity by 180,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.
