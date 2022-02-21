1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks fall as oil rises
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell to around $7.5 a barrel on Monday, as oil prices climbed.
- Oil rose as tensions between Russia and the West ratcheted up, adding to supply concerns that have kept oil prices near $100 a barrel.
- European refiners produced 9.73 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in January, up more than 9% from a year earlier, but down 0.4% month on month, Euroilstock data showed.
- OPEC+ compliance with oil output cuts rose to 129% in January, a source from the group told Reuters, as producers fell further behind their target and signalling a tight market that could push prices higher. read more
- India's fuel demand is likely to grow 5.5% in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, initial government estimates show, reflecting a pick-up in industrial activity and mobility in Asia's third largest economy after months of stagnation. read more
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) was battling a fire at its 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil refinery in Garyville, Louisiana on Monday, company spokesperson Jamal Kheiry said. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Susan Fenton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.