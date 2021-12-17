Asian Markets
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks firm as crude prices slip
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $9.1 per barrel on Friday, as crude prices fell over 2% and Atlantic basin stocks dropped.
- Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 12% to 940,000 tonnes as exports to the United States and West Africa rose, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell last week by 719,000 barrels to 218.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.